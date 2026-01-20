Israel bulldozes UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem

The destruction comes as Israel clamps down on NGOs providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has begun bulldozing the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem as the far-right government clamps down heavily on humanitarian groups that provide desperately needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

UNRWA said on X on Tuesday that Israeli forces had confiscated staff devices and forced them out of their headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

“This is an unprecedented attack not only against UNRWA and its premises. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” it said.

Local sources reported that an Israeli army force, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the agency’s compound after sealing off the surrounding streets and intensifying its military presence in the area, and proceeded to demolish structures inside the compound, according to the Wafa news agency.

Israel has repeatedly attacked UNRWA for what it terms pro-Palestinian leanings and accused the group of ties to Hamas, without providing evidence and which the UN agency has vehemently denied.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the demolition was following through on a new law that banned the organization,

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement that he had accompanied crews to the headquarters and called it a “historic day.”

Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he could take his country to the International Court of Justice if it does not repeal laws targeting the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) and return its seized assets and property.

Advertisement

In a January 8 letter to Netanyahu, Guterres said the UN cannot remain indifferent to “actions taken by Israel, which are in direct contravention of the obligations of Israel under international law. They must be reversed without delay.”

Israel’s parliament passed a law in October 2024 banning UNRWA from operating in Israel and prohibiting Israeli officials from having contact with the agency. It then amended the law last month to ban electricity or water to UNRWA facilities.

Israeli authorities also seized UNRWA’s occupied East Jerusalem offices last month. The UN considers East Jerusalem occupied by Israel. Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be part of the country.