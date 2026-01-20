How a year of Trump reshaped the world in seven charts

The first year of Trump 2.0 saw deportations, tariffs and a captured President Maduro. Al Jazeera breaks down the numbers.

Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office one year ago as the 47th president of the United States after campaigning again on his Make America Great Again slogan and picking up from where he left off during his first term.

During the past 365 days, the Trump administration has implemented significant economic, diplomatic and social policy changes that have reshaped both the US and global landscape.

In this visual explainer, Al Jazeera breaks down some of the key numbers.

Signed 228 executive orders

On his first day back in office on January 20, 2025, Trump signed 26 executive orders, establishing a new record for the most executive orders signed on the first day in office by a president.

Executive orders are directives issued by the US president. They are supposed to pertain to the management of the federal government and may not override federal laws. Critics say he often exceeds these boundaries, leading to court challenges of many of his executive orders.

The rapid pace of Trump’s orders continued throughout the first year of his second term with the president signing a total of 228 executive orders, exceeding the 220 orders signed during his entire four-year first term from 2017 to 2021.

Deported at least 605,000 people

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the second Trump administration had deported at least 605,000 people in DHS enforcement operations as of December 10 while an additional 1.9 million “voluntarily self-deported”.

Over the past year, about 1.6 million people living in the US lost their legal immigrant status, including those affected by the termination of their temporary protected status and various student and high-skilled visa programmes.

Furthermore, under Trump’s orders, at least 66,886 people were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement with an average of 821 people arrested each day across the country.

On Wednesday, Trump also banned citizens of 75 countries from obtaining immigration visas.

Tariffs for all

One of Trump’s favourite words in 2025 was tariffs, which he imposed on allies, neighbours and foes alike, rattling global trade and increasing tensions in international relations.

On average, all US trading partners were hit with 10 percent tariffs, and India got hit the hardest with 50 percent levies.

According to daily Department of the Treasury data, US-imposed tariffs generated $287bn in 2025 in customs duties, taxes and fees. However, Yale University’s Budget Lab estimated that tariffs cost each US household an average of $1,500 in higher prices for the year.

Taking a chainsaw to federal jobs

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was established by Trump via executive order. Its stated purpose was to cut costs within the federal government, which is the single largest employer in the US.

After just 10 months, DOGE eliminated at least 317,000 federal jobs; shut down all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices; drastically reduced the Department of Education; and slashed projects funded by the US Agency on International Development until it ceased operations and was absorbed into the Department of State.

International diplomacy

For the second time in his presidency, Trump chose Saudi Arabia as the destination for his first official state visit after brief stops in Italy and the Vatican for Pope Francis’s funeral.

So far, Trump has visited 13 countries during his second term, often mixing in business deals with international diplomacy.

During his first term, Trump visited 25 countries, but his trips were limited in the latter part of that term due to COVID-19.

Bombed seven countries

At the start of his second term, Trump pledged to restore peace by ending global conflicts. His administration has since attacked at least seven countries with Venezuela being the latest.

According to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data monitor, the US and its allies conducted at least 658 air and drone attacks from January 20, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Trump has claimed to have stopped at least eight wars since he took office in January, but several of the conflicts he claimed to have resolved continue to fester.

Climate and the environment

With the motto “drill, baby, drill,” Trump has opened more than 2.5 million square kilometres (965,000sq miles) of ocean for offshore drilling, signalling an end to federal environmental protections. He has reversed at least 30 Biden-era climate policies by executive order, including dropping out of the Paris Agreement.