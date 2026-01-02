Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,408

Ukraine and Russia have traded allegations of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure over the New Year, with Kyiv saying there had been another broad attack on its power supplies, and Moscow reporting a deadly strike on a hotel in territory it occupies in southern Ukraine.

Asked about the strike on Kherson, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that Kyiv’s forces exclusively targeted Russian military or energy sites.

Russian air defence units have downed a total of 29 Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow over a 20-hour New Year period, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Restrictions were in place on the evening of New Year’s Day for two Moscow airports. Sobyanin made no mention of casualties or damage.

Ukrainian drones struck energy and industrial targets across the Russian regions of Krasnodar, Tatarstan and Kaluga overnight, Russian officials said on Thursday. The Ukrainian military confirmed it had carried out two of the three attacks.