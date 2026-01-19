Several ‍people ‍have been killed in a blast in ⁠Afghanistan’s Kabul, ​the Taliban Interior ‍Ministry said.

The explosion occurred on Monday in the Shahr-e-Naw area of the capital, which is home ‌to foreigners and ⁠thought to be one of the most secure areas ‌in Kabul.

“According to preliminary reports, ‍a ⁠number of people were killed and injured,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told ​the Reuters news agency, ‌adding that details would be released later.

Blasts in Kabul, and across Afghanistan, are rarer since the Taliban returned to power following the United States withdrawal in 2021, but ISIL affiliates are still active in the country and carry out sporadic attacks.

More to come…