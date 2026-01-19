Several ‍people ‍have been killed in a blast in ⁠Afghanistan’s Kabul, ​the Taliban’s Interior ‍Ministry has said.

The explosion occurred on Monday in the Shahr-e-Naw area of the capital, which is home ‌to foreigners and ⁠thought to be one of the most secure areas ‌in Kabul.

“According to preliminary reports, ‍a ⁠number of people were killed and injured,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told ​the Reuters news agency, ‌adding that details would be released later.

Blasts in Kabul, and across Afghanistan, are rarer since the Taliban returned to power following the United States withdrawal in 2021, but ISIL (ISIS) affiliates are still active in the country and carry out sporadic attacks.

In 2025, Afghanistan faced two suicide attacks.

The Taliban, which waged an armed rebellion for years, reclaimed power and pledged to restore security to the war-torn country. However, attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local branch of ISIL.