Japan’s PM Takaichi will dissolve parliament, call snap election

Japan’s Prime Minister ⁠Sanae Takaichi has ​said she ‍will dissolve parliament ‍on Friday ⁠and call a general election ​to ‌seek voter backing for her ‌spending ‌plans and ⁠other policies.

The snap election announcement on Monday comes just three months into her tenure as the nation’s first female prime minister.

“Today, I, as the Prime Minister, have decided to dissolve the lower house on January 23,” Takaichi told a news conference.

The snap vote on February 8 will decide all 465 seats in parliament’s lower house and mark Takaichi’s first electoral test since becoming prime minister.

Calling an early election would allow her to capitalise on strong public support to tighten her grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and shore up her coalition’s fragile majority.

The election will test voter appetite for higher spending at a time when the rising cost of living is the public’s top concern. A poll released by public broadcaster NHK last week found 45% of respondents cited prices as their main worry, followed by diplomacy and national security at 16%.

NHK reported last week that Takaichi would call snap elections while taking into account her diplomatic schedule.

On Tuesday, the prime minister hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in her hometown of Nara to discuss the two nations’ security and economic ties.

Tokyo shares jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday on speculation that Takaichi would call snap elections to capitalise on strong poll numbers.

Tense row with China over Taiwan

A clear mandate for Takaichi and the LDP could also help break the deadlock in a diplomatic spat with China, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

Ties have deteriorated severely since Takaichi suggested in November that Japan could intervene militarily if China ever launched an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims.

Beijing has announced a broad ban on the export to Japan of “dual-use” goods with potential military applications, and has reportedly been choking off exports of rare-earth products crucial for making everything from electric cars to missiles.

Last month, Takaichi said she was “always open” to dialogue with China.

For its part, the Lee administration has stressed its goal of “restoring” ties with China, which remains South Korea’s largest trading partner. At the same time, it has said Lee’s approach of “practical diplomacy” aims to maintain strong ties with Japan and the United States, South Korea’s most important ally.

Under Lee’s predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, Seoul leaned closer to Washington and Tokyo and increased criticism of China’s stance on Taiwan.

Lee, in contrast, has said he will not take sides in the dispute between China and Japan, a position he maintains as tensions around the Taiwan Strait rise following Beijing’s recent large-scale military drills near Taiwan.