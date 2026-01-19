Clashes in Colombia between rival rebel groups kill 27 people

The two groups have been fighting for control of the Guaviare region of the Amazon, a region strategic for cocaine production and trafficking.

At least 27 members of a leftist rebel group have been killed in clashes in central Colombia with a rival faction, according to military authorities, at a time of heightened tension in the region under the pall of United States military action in Venezuela and threats against Colombia.

The clashes, which have been the most violent in recent months, occurred on Sunday in the rural area of the municipality of El Retorno, in the Guaviare region of the Amazon, 300km (186 miles) southeast of Bogota, a military source told the Reuters news agency.

The army said on Saturday on X that the fight was mainly about control of territory, as the region is strategic for cocaine production and trafficking.

The clashes took place between a faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) led by the country’s most wanted man, Nestor Gregorio Vera, known by his war name Ivan Mordisco, and another led by Alexander Diaz Mendoza, alias Calarca Cordoba, a second military source specified.

Both groups were part of the so-called Central General Staff but separated in April 2024 due to internal disputes. The casualties were all from Vera’s group, according to the two military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A leader from Diaz’s group also confirmed the clashes and the 27 deaths to Reuters.

Army sources said the death toll was preliminary.

The faction led by Diaz is currently engaged in peace talks with left-wing President Gustavo Petro, while Vera’s group continues to launch attacks on civilians and security forces after the government suspended a bilateral ceasefire. These now-rival factions had rejected a 2016 peace agreement that allowed approximately 13,000 FARC members to abandon armed struggle and reintegrate into society after disarming.

Advertisement

With elections four months away and the opposition accusing him of being soft, Petro has increased pressure on rebel groups.

In November, government forces staged an attack that killed 19 Mordisco followers.

Petro has likened the elusive Mordisco to the late cocaine baron Pablo Escobar.

The president has clashed loudly of late with the United States over Venezuela as tensions grew between the two longstanding allies.

Petro has traded harsh words with President Donald Trump after the latter threatened to follow up the US abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with an attack to topple or kill Petro.

But last week, the two leaders calmed tensions, speaking and agreeing to work together to fight drug trafficking.

Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing rebel group and the nation’s largest remaining rebel force, has been preparing for battle amid Trump’s intervention threats.

Colombia’s armed conflict, spanning over six decades and primarily financed by drug trafficking and illegal mining, has resulted in more than 450,000 deaths and millions displaced, with Petro’s peace efforts currently stalled.