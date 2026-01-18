Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,425
These are the key developments from day 1,425 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is where things stand on Monday, January 19:
Fighting
- Russian attacks killed three people, including a 20-year-old woman, and injured 11 others in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram on Sunday.
- In Ukraine’s Kherson region, two people were killed, and one person was injured, as Russian forces launched attacks using drones, air strikes and shelling, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Sunday.
- Six people were also injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk, and five people were injured in Sumy, local officials said, according to the Kyiv Independent.
- One person was killed and another wounded in a drone strike on the border village of Nechaivka in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, Moscow-installed Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Telegram.
- A Ukrainian attack killed a woman and injured a man in Russia’s Belgorod region, the regional task force reported on Telegram.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that it shot down 140 Ukrainian drones in a 24-hour period, according to Russia’s TASS state news agency.
Energy crisis
- International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said that “crucial repair works” had begun on an “essential backup line” connecting Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the grid, “under another IAEA-brokered ceasefire”.
- “A Ukrainian team is conducting the repairs, with an IAEA team on the ground monitoring progress”, Grossi said on X.
- Russian shelling damaged an energy facility in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, leaving homes without electricity, the regional electricity distribution company said on Telegram.
- More than 200,000 consumers in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region were left without electricity on Sunday, Balitsky said on Telegram, after a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday.
Politics and diplomacy
- Chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said that Ukrainian and Russian representatives meeting in Miami, Florida, over the past two days discussed security guarantees for Ukraine “in detail”, with “a focus on practical mechanisms for their implementation”.
- US negotiators present included Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, and White House staffer Josh Gruenbaum, Umerov said, adding that talks are set to continue in Davos, Switzerland.
- Kremlin investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev celebrated US President Donald Trump imposing 10 percent tariffs on European countries for sending troops to defend Greenland, as Trump continues to threaten the self-governing Danish territory and NATO member. “Transatlantic unity is over,” Dmitriev said in the post, “Leftist, globalist EU/UK elites failed,” he added, before directing specific criticism at European leaders, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in a stream of posts.
- Kallas, in her own post on X, said that China and Russia “are the ones who benefit from divisions among Allies”, adding that it was important not to let the dispute over Greenland “distract us from our core task of helping to end Russia’s war against Ukraine”.
- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a US invasion of Greenland “would make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin the happiest man on earth”, because it would “legitimise his attempted invasion of Ukraine”, in an interview with the La Vanguardia newspaper, published on Sunday.