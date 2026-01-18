Jerusalem Patriarch, churches say Christian Zionism threatens Christianity

Senior clergy say outside agendas are fracturing Christian unity in the Holy Land and undermining their authority.

Senior Christian leaders in Jerusalem have issued a warning against outside interference threatening the unity and future of Christianity in the Holy Land, singling out “Christian Zionism” and political actors linked to Israel.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem said recent activities by local individuals advancing “damaging ideologies, such as Christian Zionism”, “mislead the public, sow confusion, and harm the unity of our flock”.

The church leaders warned that these efforts have found support among “certain political actors in Israel and beyond”, accusing them of pushing an agenda that could undermine the Christian presence not only in the Holy Land but across the wider Middle East.

The intervention comes amid growing concern among Palestinian Christians that Israel’s policies – including land confiscation, illegal settlement expansion, and pressure on church property – are accelerating the erosion of one of the world’s oldest Christian communities.

A powerful strand of evangelical Christianity in the United States continues to shape political and financial support for Israel, drawing growing concern from church leaders in Jerusalem.

Many Christian Zionists also embrace the “prosperity gospel”, which teaches that blessing Israel brings personal and financial reward.

Critics say these beliefs translate into donations and political backing for Israel’s settlement enterprise, entrenching occupation while marginalising Palestinian Christians and undermining the historic churches of the Holy Land.

The patriarchs said they were also “deeply concerned” that individuals promoting these agendas have been “welcomed at official levels both locally and internationally”, calling such engagement an intrusion into the internal life of the churches.

“These actions constitute interference in the internal life of the churches,” the statement said, accusing outside actors of disregarding the authority and responsibility of Jerusalem’s historic Christian leadership.

Threats to Christians’ existence

It is unclear which recent events the statement is referring to; however, a recent report by the Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem found “threats to Christian heritage – particularly in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza alongside issues of unjustified taxation – are the source of ongoing concerns that threaten the existence of the community and the churches”.

The report also called for an “urgent need to protect Christian communities and our places of worship extend throughout the West Bank, where settler attacks increasingly target our churches, people and properties”.

On Wednesday, a senior Palestinian church body condemned Israeli restrictions that prevent teachers from the occupied West Bank from reaching schools in occupied East Jerusalem, warning that Christian education is under direct attack.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine said Israeli authorities have sharply limited work permits for West Bank teachers, disrupting lessons and denying hundreds of students their right to education.

The committee rejected arbitrary and systematic measures imposed by the Israeli occupation, saying they have hit Palestinian schools across Jerusalem, with Christian institutions particularly affected. It said the restrictions have delayed the start of the second semester and paralysed the education process.

According to the committee, Israel’s permit regime and military checkpoints have become the main tools used to block teachers from reaching classrooms, restrict movement and weaken educational institutions. It said these practices amount to collective punishment and reflect a policy of racial discrimination prohibited under international law.

Church officials said Israeli authorities have suspended the permits of dozens of teachers outright while slashing the number of days others are allowed to work. They said at least 171 teachers and staff have been affected.

The committee warned that the targeting of Christian schools forms part of a broader Israeli policy aimed at undermining Palestinian education and eroding the Palestinian Christian presence in Jerusalem.

It said the measures are designed to exhaust teachers and students alike, weaken community life and entrench Israeli control over the city at the expense of its Indigenous Christian population.