Iran’s Khamenei says US, Israel links behind ‘thousands killed’ in protests

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the United States and Israel of direct involvement in the violence that accompanied weeks of protests across the country, describing US President Donald Trump as a “criminal”.

“The latest anti-Iran sedition was different in that the US president personally became involved,” Iranian state media quoted Khamenei as saying on Saturday.

He said foreign-linked actors were responsible for widespread bloodshed and destruction. “Those linked to Israel and US caused massive damages and killed several thousands” during the protests that have convulsed Iran for more than two weeks, he said.

Iranian authorities have increasingly pointed the finger at foreign powers for the unrest, accusing longstanding geopolitical rivals – mainly Israel and the US – of fomenting instability and directing operations on the ground.

Khamenei warned that while Iran would avoid escalation beyond its borders, those it holds responsible would face consequences. “We will not drag the country into war, but we will not let domestic or international criminals go unpunished,” he said.

The remarks underscore Tehran’s hardening stance as protests linked to economic hardship and political grievances continue to reverberate across the country.