Iran’s Khamenei says US, Israel links behind ‘thousands killed’ in protests

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says actors linked to the United States and Israel were responsible for killing “several thousands” of people during weeks of anti-government protests in the country.

“Those linked to Israel and US caused massive damages and killed several thousands” during the protests that convulsed Iran for more than two weeks, Khamenei said on Saturday.

He accused the two nations of direct involvement in the violence, describing US President Donald Trump as a “criminal”. “The latest anti-Iran sedition was different in that the US president personally became involved,” Iranian state media quoted him as saying.

Iranian authorities have increasingly pointed the finger at foreign powers for the unrest, accusing longstanding geopolitical rivals – mainly Israel and the US – of fomenting instability and directing operations on the ground.

Khamenei warned that while Iran would avoid escalation beyond its borders, those it holds responsible would face consequences. “We will not drag the country into war, but we will not let domestic or international criminals go unpunished,” he said.

Reporting from Tehran via satellite, Al Jazeera correspondent Resul Serdar said Khamenei’s remarks largely reaffirmed Iran’s longstanding position but also introduced a significant new claim on casualties.

Khamenei alleged a deeper level of US involvement than in past unrest. “He said that in previous protests there was a low level of intervention of the Americans, but this time the president of the United States was a central figure in this international plot against Iran,” Serdar added.

What stood out, however, was the scale of the alleged death toll. “One thing that is new in his speech is that for the first time he is actually giving a sense of the numbers of people killed,” Serdar said. “He is saying that the violent protesters have killed thousands of people.”

There is still no confirmed death toll, though US-based rights group, HRANA, says a further 3,000 have been killed in the protests. Until now, Iranian officials had publicly acknowledged hundreds of deaths, including members of the security forces.

Khamenei’s claim marks the first time the country’s top authority has spoken of casualties in the thousands.

Serdar noted that the claim aligns, at least partially, with assertions by some international human rights groups. “They have been saying that the death toll is much higher than what is being publicly announced by the officials,” he said.

Iranian officials also say some 3,000 people have been arrested over the protests.

Khamenei also accused protesters of widespread destruction, “including burning more than 250 mosque and medical facilities”, Serdar said.

According to Iran’s official narrative, protests initially began peacefully over rising prices and economic hardship on December 28 in several Iranian cities.

“The government was acknowledging their demands and the hardships that they are facing,” Serdar said, before adding that authorities now argue the demonstrations were later “hijacked by the violent protests who were receiving orders from the outside powers”.

Iranian officials claim those involved were “equipped, financed, and trained” by foreign actors, with Khamenei placing Trump “in the centre of this plot”.

The semiofficial Fars News Agency on Saturday said authorities restored the short messaging service (SMS) nationwide as part of a phased plan after eight days of near-total internet disruption.