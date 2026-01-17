EU, Mercosur bloc sign free trade deal after 25 years of negotiations

European and South American officials have signed a major free trade agreement, paving the way for the European Union’s largest-ever trade accord amid tariff threats and deepening uncertainty around global cooperation.

The deal finalised on Saturday between the 27-nation EU and South America’s Mercosur bloc creates one of the world’s largest free trade areas after 25 years of negotiations.

The agreement, designed to lower tariffs and boost trade between the two regions, must now gain the consent of the European Parliament and be ratified by the legislatures of Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

“We choose fair trade over tariffs, we choose a productive long-term partnership over isolation,” EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen said at the signing ceremony in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion.

Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena also praised the treaty as sending “a clear signal in favour of international trade” in “a global scenario marked by tensions”.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said it was a “bulwark … in the face of a world battered by unpredictability, protectionism, and coercion”.

The deal received a greenlight from most European nations last week, despite opposition from farmers and environmental groups, who have raised concerns over a surge of inexpensive South American imports and increased deforestation.

Advertisement

Thousands of Irish farmers protested last week against the agreement, accusing European leaders of sacrificing their interests.

But the leaders in Paraguay said the pact would bring jobs, prosperity, and opportunities to people on both sides of the Atlantic.

Together, the EU and Mercosur account for 30 percent of global GDP and more than 700 million consumers. The treaty, which eliminates tariffs on more than 90 percent of bilateral trade, is expected to come into force by the end of 2026.

The deal will favour European exports of cars, wine and cheese, while making it easier for South American beef, poultry, sugar, rice, honey and soya beans to enter Europe.

Reporting from Paraguay on Saturday, Al Jazeera’s Latin America editor Lucia Newman explained that the Mercosur countries make up a “huge area that produces enormous amounts of agricultural [products] and raw minerals” that the EU wants.

“Here in South America, they are very, very keen because [the deal] will open up an enormous market for them in Europe – but with more stringent conditions than they’ve had until now. So that will need some accommodating,” Newman said.

She added that it is critical to note the “geopolitical message” that European and South American leaders were sending to the United States and other parts of the world by signing the deal.

“And that is, that this is a gesture to support multilateralism at a time, as Von der Leyen said, when isolationism and tariffs are trying to rule the world,” Newman said.

Just before the signing ceremony, US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs against several European countries over their opposition to his push to take control of Greenland.

The US leader has refused to rule out taking military action to seize the Arctic island – a semi-autonomous territory that is part of Denmark – fuelling widespread international concern and protests.