UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on deadly protests in Iran

Iranian and US officials traded barbs at UN Security Council meeting on deadly protests in Iran and amid threats of attack by Washington.

The United Nations Security Council has held an emergency meeting to discuss deadly protests in Iran amid threats by United States President Donald Trump to intervene militarily in the country.

Members of the influential 15-member UN body heard from Iran’s deputy UN representative, who warned at the meeting on Thursday that Iranians did not seek a confrontation but would respond to US aggression, and accused Washington of “direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran”.

US representative Mike Waltz used his prepared remarks at the meeting to criticise the Iranian government’s response to the protests, noting that the ongoing internet blackout in Iran made it hard to verify the true extent of the crackdown by authorities there.

“The people of Iran are demanding their freedom like never before in the Islamic Republic’s brutal history,” Waltz said, adding that Iran’s claims that the protests were “a foreign plot to give a precursor to military action” were a sign that its government was “afraid of their own people”.

Waltz did not refer to the threats of military intervention in Iran that Trump has repeatedly made over the past week, before the president appeared to ease his escalating rhetoric over the past day.

Iran’s deputy UN envoy Gholamhossein Darzi told the council that his country “seeks neither escalation nor confrontation”.

“However, any act of aggression, direct or indirect, will be met with a decisive, proportionate, and lawful response under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” Darzi said.

“This is not a threat; it is a statement of legal reality. Responsibility for all consequences will rest solely with those who initiate such unlawful acts,” he said.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee briefed the council, saying that the “popular protests” in Iran “have rapidly evolved into nationwide upheaval, resulting in significant loss of life” since beginning close to three weeks ago.

“Demonstrations started on 28 December 2025, as a group of shopkeepers in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar gathered to protest the sharp collapse of the currency and soaring inflation, amid a wider economic downturn and worsening living conditions,” Pobee said.

She added that human rights monitors have reported “mass arrests” in Iran, “with estimates exceeding 18,000 detainees as of mid-January 2026”, but noted that the “UN cannot verify these figures”.

She called on Iran to treat detainees humanely and “to halt any executions linked to protest-related cases”.

“All deaths should be promptly, independently, and transparently investigated,” Pobee added.

“Those responsible for any violations must be held to account in line with international norms and standards.”

Iranian ‍Foreign ‍Minister Abbas Araghchi denied on Wednesday that Tehran had plans to execute antigovernment protesters.

In an interview with Fox News, Araghchi said “there is no plan for hanging at all” when asked whether there were plans to execute protesters.

“Hanging is ‌out of the ‌question,” he ⁠said.

The UNSC also heard from two representatives of Iranian civil society, including Iranian-American journalist and government critic Masih Alinejad, who told the council that “real and concrete action” is “needed now to bring justice to those who order massacres in Iran”.

Addressing Darzi and the Iranian government, Alinejad said: “You have tried to kill me three times … My crime? Simply echoing the voice of innocent people that you kill.”

Thursday’s meeting came as the US imposed further sanctions against the Iranian leadership, including Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and several other officials, who it said were the “architects” of Tehran’s “brutal” response to the demonstrations.

Iran has already been under heavy sanctions for years, further worsening the economic crisis that has, in part, spurred the recent wave of public protests.