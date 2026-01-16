Trump to pardon former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez after plea deal

Vazquez accepted a plea deal in 2025 after she was accused of participating in a bribery scheme while in office.

The White House has confirmed to United States media that President Donald Trump plans to grant a pardon to a former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez Garced.

On Friday, CBS News broke the story that a pardon was imminent, and Trump administration officials have since tied the pardon to the president’s campaign against what he considers “lawfare”.

“This entire case is an example of political persecution,” a Trump official told the news agency Reuters, on condition of anonymity.

Trump has pardoned a string of right-wing officials and allies since returning to office for a second term, including former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez – who was convicted of federal drug charges – and supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protest his 2020 election defeat.

With more than 1,700 pardons and acts of clemency granted over the last year alone, Trump is on track to surpass his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, for the most pardons offered. Biden, over his four-year term, announced 4,245 acts of clemency, the most of any president in modern history.

But news of Vazquez’s pardon stirred dissent among Puerto Rico’s political opposition, including Pablo Jose Hernandez Rivera, who represents the island territory in the US House of Representatives.

“Impunity protects and promotes corruption,” Hernandez wrote on social media.

“The pardon granted to former governor Wanda Vazquez weakens public integrity, erodes trust in the justice system, and offends those of us who believe in honest government.”

Puerto Rico, as a territory, only has non-voting representation in the US Congress, and Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with the island.

In August, Trump removed the five Democratic members of Puerto Rico’s federal control board, which governs the island’s finances. And during his 2024 re-election campaign, Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York that featured a politician who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.

But Trump has sought to protect political allies through his use of pardons, often accusing the US justice system of being unfairly biased against conservatives.

He has also denounced what he calls the “weaponisation” of the Justice Department under his Democratic predecessors. Trump himself faced four criminal indictments, two on the federal level, during the four years between his two terms.

Only one state-level indictment, in New York, resulted in a conviction and sentence.

Vazquez identifies as a Republican, and she is a member of the New Progressive Party, which advocates for US statehood for Puerto Rico.

She became governor of Puerto Rico after her predecessor, Ricardo Rosello, stepped down in 2019, and she served until January 2021.

Vazquez was arrested in 2022 after the US Justice Department accused her of participating in an act of corruption while in office, allegedly promising to fire a commissioner in exchange for a campaign contribution.

The bribery case focused on incidents that happened while she was in office between December 2019 and June 2020.

At the time, Puerto Rico’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions had been investigating a bank owned by the Venezuelan financier Julio Martin Herrera Velutini for suspicious transactions.

According to prosecutors, Vazquez agreed to call for the commissioner’s resignation in exchange for a promise of financial support in the 2020 gubernatorial election. She ultimately hired an associate of Herrera Velutini to replace the commissioner.

Herrera Velutini and Mark Rossini, a consultant and former agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), allegedly paid $300,000 to political consultants to boost Vazquez’s 2020 campaign. She went on to lose the primary, though.

Vazquez at first denied any wrongdoing, but she agreed to a plea deal in August. She was the first former Puerto Rican governor to face federal charges.