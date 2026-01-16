Trump names Tony Blair, Jared Kushner to Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Donald Trump has named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to his so-called “Board of Peace”, which is expected to oversee the United States president’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza.

The White House said on Friday that Blair would be among the board’s seven founding executive members, alongside Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The other members are Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga and Robert Gabriel.

The announcement comes just days after Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

More to come…