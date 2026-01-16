Syrian army launches strikes against Kurdish-led SDF east of Aleppo

SDF’s Mazloum Abdi says he will withdraw forces east of Euphrates, as President al-Sharaa issues Kurdish rights decree.

The Syrian army has launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in the Kurdish-controlled area of Deir Hafer, following violent clashes in Aleppo.

The army issued warnings on Friday ahead of strikes targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Hafer, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Aleppo, saying it would focus on areas that Kurdish forces were using “as a launching point for their terrorist operations towards the city of Aleppo and its eastern countryside”.

SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said in response that his forces would withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River.

In a post on X, Abdi said that “based on calls from friendly countries and mediators… we have decided to withdraw our forces tomorrow morning at 7 am (0400 GMT)” east of Aleppo “towards redeployment in areas east of the Euphrates”.

Abdi said he was withdrawing fighters “in demonstration of … our commitment to implementing the provisions of the March 10th agreement”, referring to stalled plans to integrate the Kurdish de facto autonomous administration into the state.

Delays with implementation of the deal, which was supposed to see the Kurdish-led SDF integrating with the Syrian Defence Ministry by the end of 2025, led to fierce clashes in Aleppo that left at least 23 people dead, according to Syria’s health ministry.

As Syrian forces advanced, more than 150,000 fled two pockets of the city that the SDF, which controls swathes of Syria’s oil-rich north and northeast, had run since the early days of Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011.

Advertisement

By Sunday, Syrian troops had taken full control of Aleppo.

Friday’s move came despite a meeting between a US-led coalition delegation and Kurdish forces seeking to ease tensions between the two sides.

At least 4,000 people left the Deir Hafer area after the army issued a deadline to flee, according to Syrian authorities.

Goodwill gesture

The Syrian government has been seeking to extend its authority nationwide following the ousting of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

In an apparent gesture of goodwill following clashes in Aleppo, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree on Friday declaring Kurdish a “national language”.

The decree, the first formal recognition of Kurdish rights since independence in 1946, declares the minority “an essential and integral part” of Syria, where they have suffered decades of marginalisation and oppression.

Sharaa also made Nowruz, the Kurdish new year falling on March 21, an official holiday and granted nationality to Kurds, as 20 percent had been stripped of it under a controversial 1962 census.

In a televised address announcing the decree, Sharaa urged Kurds to “actively participate in building this nation”, vowing to “guarantee” their rights.