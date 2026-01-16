Syrian army launches strikes against Kurdish-led SDF east of Aleppo

The Syrian army has launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in the Kurdish-controlled area of Deir Hafer, following violent clashes in Aleppo.

The army issued warnings on Friday ahead of strikes targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Hafer, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Aleppo, saying it would target areas that Kurdish forces were using “as a launching point for their terrorist operations towards the city of Aleppo and its eastern countryside”.

SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said in response that his forces would withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River.

In a post on X, Abdi said that “based on calls from friendly countries and mediators… we have decided to withdraw our forces tomorrow morning at 7 am (0400 GMT)” east of Aleppo “towards redeployment in areas east of the Euphrates”.

The Syrian army’s move came despite a meeting between the US-led coalition and Kurdish forces seeking to ease tensions between the two sides.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow …