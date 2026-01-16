Palestinian child shot dead by Israeli troops in occupied West Bank

Rights group says Palestinian children are ‘;increasingly targets’, as Israeli military and settler violence soars.

Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank, as a wave of intensified Israeli military and settler violence across the territory continues.

Mohammed Naasan, 14, was killed on Friday after Israeli forces stormed and opened fire in the village of al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, assaulting residents.

Naasan was shot in the back and chest, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops fatally shot Naasan because he was “running towards them carrying a rock”.

The killing came after Israeli settlers, under the protection of the Israeli army, had earlier on Friday stormed an area south of al-Mughayyir and fired live rounds, according to Wafa.

Palestinians across the West Bank have faced a wave of intensified Israeli military and settler violence in the shadow of Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 71,000 people since October 2023.

Experts say the violence, which is taking place amid a push by far-right Israeli politicians to formally annex the West Bank, aims to force Palestinians out of their homes and communities.

According to United Nations figures, at least 240 Palestinians, including 55 children, were killed by Israeli forces or settlers last year alone.

The UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) said more than 1,800 settler attacks that resulted in casualties or property damage were also recorded in 2025 – an average of about five incidents per day.

That is the highest average since OCHA began tracking settler violence in 2006, it said.

Israel’s army routinely fires live ammunition, tear gas, stun grenades and other weapons at Palestinians in the occupied territory, and it often justifies the assaults by claiming that stones were being thrown.

Israeli human rights group BTselem has said the military employs an “open-fire policy” that allows for an “unjustified use of lethal force” and “conveys Israel’s deep disregard for the lives of Palestinians”.

Rights advocates also have documented how Palestinian children in the West Bank, in particular, have been at heightened risk of Israeli violence under the shadow of the Gaza war.

“Decades of systemic impunity has created a situation where Israeli forces shoot to kill without limit,” Defence for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P) said last month after a 16-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank.

“As Palestinian children are increasingly targets in the West Bank, Israeli forces’ rules of engagement seemingly allow direct targeting of Palestinian children where no threat exists to justify the use of intentional lethal force.”