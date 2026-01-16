Incumbent President Museveni takes strong lead in Uganda election count

Museveni is credited with 76 percent in early results; violence reported with opponent Bobi Wine under house arrest.

President Yoweri Museveni was reported to hold a commanding lead as officials conducted a vote count in Uganda’s elections.

Based on tallies from nearly half of polling stations, Uganda’s Electoral Commission reported on Friday that the longstanding ruler of the Central African nation had taken 76.25 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Museveni’s main challenger, pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, had gained just 19.85 percent, and was under house arrest, according to his party, as reports of violence began to emerge.

The remaining votes were split among six ‍other candidates, the Electoral Commission said.

Museveni, who has held office since 1986, ⁠told reporters after casting his ballot on Thursday, that he expected to win with 80 percent of the vote “if there’s no cheating”. Victory would hand the former rebel leader a seventh term in office.

Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has alleged massive fraud during the election, which was held under an internet blackout, provoking criticism from international institutions.

His National Unity ​Platform (NUP) party wrote on its X account late on Thursday that ‌the military and police had surrounded Wine’s house in the capital, Kampala, “effectively placing him under house arrest”.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told the Reuters news agency that he was not aware of Wine being placed under house arrest.

‘Repression and intimidation’

The United Nations human rights office said last week that the election was being held in an environment of “widespread repression and intimidation”.

During the campaign, Wine’s rallies were repeatedly interrupted by security forces firing ‍tear gas and bullets, killing at least one ‌person and arresting hundreds. The government said they were responding to lawless behaviour.

The vote was also plagued by widespread delays as some polling stations remained closed for up to four hours after the scheduled 7am [04:00 GMT] start time due to “technical challenges”.

Recent political violence in neighbouring Tanzania and Kenya has amplified fears about unrest in Uganda, which has not witnessed a peaceful transfer of presidential power since independence from British colonial rule six decades ago.

Museveni has served the third-longest term of any African leader.

Wine had called on his supporters during Thursday’s voting to protest.

There were no signs of demonstrations during voting hours, but violence was reported to have broken out overnight in the town of Butambala, about 55km (35 miles) southwest of Kampala.

Agather Atuhaire, a prominent human rights activist, said soldiers and police had killed at least 10 opposition supporters who had gathered at the house of parliamentarian Muwanga Kivumbi to follow the early results.

A local police spokesperson disputed that account, telling Reuters that opposition “goons” organised by Kivumbi had attacked a police station carrying machetes, axes and boxes of matches.

The police had fired in self-defence and there were deaths and injuries, she said.