Another crane collapses in Thailand, killing two, after 32 die previous day

Thursday’s incident, on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, follows a crane collapse the day before that killed dozens in the country’s northeast.

A crane collapse has killed two people on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital Bangkok, one day after a falling crane in the country’s northeast killed 32.

Thursday’s accident in Samut Sakhon province involved a crane being used to construct an elevated highway that fell onto the road below, Police Colonel Sitthiporn Kasi, superintendent at the local district police station, told the Reuters news agency. Another police official from the station told Reuters that five people ​had also been injured ‌in the accident.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the same building firm was also involved, linking Italian-Thai Development to the country’s second deadly crane collapse in two days, according to local media.

The company was contracted to build a section of a China-backed high-speed rail project where a huge crane collapsed on Wednesday in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast of Bangkok.

Local media reported that Thursday’s incident occurred in front of the Paris Inn Garden Hotel. Footage showed clouds of dust and rubble scattered across the site after the crane collapsed.

The Rama II Expressway, the site of the latest accident, hosts several major infrastructure projects, including tollway construction, and has seen several deadly accidents in recent years, earning it the nickname “Death Road”.

On Wednesday, the crane involved was being used to build an elevated track as part of a joint Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, according to reports. The crane fell onto a moving train below, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

Advertisement

Transport Minister Ratchakitprakarn said in a statement that 195 passengers were on board the train and he had ordered a full investigation.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng, reporting Wednesday from Bangkok, said the route that the train was taking is “very commonly used”, serving heavily populated regions of northeast Thailand.

“This route has been the site of a high-speed Chinese rail project, which has been under construction for quite some time now – about a decade,” he said.

“It is supposed to be bringing a high-speed rail, which is on a concrete platform above the existing rail line,” he added.

Industrial and construction site accidents have long been common in Thailand.