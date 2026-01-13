US sailor sentenced to 16 years in prison in Chinese espionage case

A former United States Navy sailor has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after being convicted of selling technical and operating manuals for ships and operating systems to an intelligence officer working for China.

On Monday, a federal judge in San Diego sentenced Jinchao Wei, 25, to 200 months in prison.

In August, a jury convicted Wei of six crimes, including espionage, based on accusations he was paid more than $12,000 for selling information, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

Wei, an engineer for the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, was one of two California-based sailors charged on August 3, 2023, with providing sensitive military information to China. The other, Wenheng Zhao, was sentenced to more than two years in 2024 after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of receiving a bribe in violation of his official duties.

For years, US officials have expressed concern about the espionage threat they say the Chinese government poses, and prosecutors have pursued criminal cases against Beijing intelligence operatives who have allegedly stolen sensitive government and commercial information, including through illegal hacking.

Wei was recruited via social media in 2022 by an intelligence officer who portrayed himself as a naval enthusiast working for the state-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, prosecutors said.

Evidence presented in court showed Wei told a friend that the person was “extremely suspicious” and that it was “quite obviously” espionage.

Advertisement

Wei disregarded the friend’s advice to delete the contact and instead moved conversations with the intelligence officer to a different encrypted messaging app he believed to be more secure, prosecutors said.

Over the course of 18 months, Wei sent the officer photos and videos of the Essex, advised him of the location of various naval ships and told him about the Essex’s defensive weapons, prosecutors said.

Wei sold the intelligence officer 60 technical and operating manuals, including those for weapons control, aircraft and deck elevators. The manuals contained export control warnings and detailed the operations of multiple systems on board the Essex and similar ships.

He was a petty officer second class, which is an enlisted sailor’s rank.

The navy’s website says the Essex is equipped to transport and support a Marine Corps landing force of more than 2,000 personnel during an air and amphibious assault.

In a letter to the judge before sentencing, Wei apologised and said he should not have shared anything with the person whom he had considered a friend. Wei said “introversion and loneliness” clouded his judgement.