Trump cancels US-Iran meetings, urges protesters to take over institutions

Trump declares ‘help is on the way’ for Iranian protesters, as calls for action against regime intensify.

United States President Donald Trump says he has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials and has told protesters to “take over your institutions” amid Tehran’s crackdown.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump said that “help is on the way” without offering further details. Trump has openly contemplated ordering military attacks on Iran over the last several days.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump said on his website, Truth Social.

“I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! [MAGA]”

Trump has threatened Iran with military strikes in the past as a means of pressuring Tehran into greater alignment with US demands, and has said during the last week that a harsh response by Iranian authorities to the country’s protesters could result in US attacks. The US president announced on Monday that any country doing business with Iran would be subject to a 25 percent tariff.

Analysts have warned that US strikes, which would likely violate international law, could have unforeseen consequences in Iran, currently facing the largest protest movement in years.

Human rights groups based outside Iran have said hundreds of people have been killed during the protests, while state media said more than 100 security personnel have been killed. Al Jazeera cannot independently verify these figures, while an internet blackout in Iran has restricted the flow of information.