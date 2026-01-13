Japan’s new PM Takaichi eyes parliament dissolution for snap polls: Report

Country’s first female prime minister hopes a bigger majority will help her implement her political and fiscal agenda.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has conveyed to a governing party executive her intention to dissolve parliament’s lower house next week, according to the Kyodo news agency, less than three months into her tenure.

Citing a source, Kyodo reported on Tuesday that Takaichi plans to declare the dissolution of parliament at the beginning of the regular session of the Diet on January 23.

The decision will pave the way for snap elections in the world’s fourth-largest economy, with Takaichi’s once-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) hoping to increase its parliamentary seats.

An early election on the back of the Takaichi cabinet’s high approval rating could help boost the majority held by the ruling coalition of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party in the lower house, Kyodo reported.

On Friday, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper also reported that Takaichi was considering dissolving the lower chamber on January 17 for a snap election on February 8 or 15.

Takaichi hopes a bigger majority will help her implement her agenda of more “proactive” fiscal spending and stronger intelligence capacities, the Yomiuri said.

Takaichi, the country’s first female prime minister, has so far remained mum in public about calling an early general election.

The ruling coalition and the LDP have yet to comment on the report.

On Monday, NHK News reported that leaders of the Japanese opposition parties Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito have agreed to “explore ways to work more closely together” to counter Takaichi’s coalition in the event of snap polls.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Democratic Party for the People, Tamaki Yuichiro, warned that dissolving the lower house before the budget for the next fiscal year is passed would mean the government of Takaichi putting the economy on the back burner.

NHK reported that Takaichi is expected to make her final decision on snap elections while taking into account her diplomatic schedule.

On Tuesday, the prime minister hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in her hometown of Nara to discuss the two nations’ security and economic ties.

Tokyo shares jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday on speculation that Takaichi will call snap elections to capitalise on strong poll numbers.

A clear mandate for Takaichi and the LDP could also help break the deadlock in a diplomatic spat with China, according to Yomiuri.

Ties have deteriorated since Takaichi suggested in November that Japan could intervene militarily if China ever launched an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims.

Beijing has announced a broad ban on the export to Japan of “dual-use” goods with potential military applications, and has reportedly been choking off exports of rare-earth products crucial for making everything from electric cars to missiles.

Last month, Takaichi said she was “always open” to dialogue with China.

Japan last held general elections in October 2024, in which the LDP lost its majority under the leadership of Takaichi’s predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba.

Ishiba was later forced to resign, paving the way for the historic election of Takaichi as prime minister in October 2025.