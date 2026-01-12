DEVELOPING STORYDEVELOPING STORY,
Trump says US military considering ‘very strong options’ for Iran
US president says Washington is closely monitoring protests in Iran and considering possible military intervention.
Published On 12 Jan 2026
United States President Donald Trump has said that Washington is considering “strong options” in response to the protests in Iran, including possible military intervention.
“We’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” he told reporters on board Air Force One late on Sunday.
He said Iran’s leadership had called, seeking “to negotiate” after his threats of military action, and that a “meeting is being set up”.
But he added that “we may have to act before a meeting”.
