Trump administration says still considering military strikes on Iran

The White House says that US could carry out air strikes against Iran but would prefer diplomatic solution.

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has continued to threaten Iran with military attacks, saying that air strikes are one of “many options” being explored as widespread protests put the Iranian government under growing pressure.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that diplomacy is “always the first option” but that military attacks are “on the table”.

“One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table. And air strikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander in chief,” Leavitt told reporters.

Large-scale protests and riots have roiled Iran, with security forces responding with a lethal crackdown over the last several days that is estimated to have killed hundreds of people. Iranian authorities have said that scores of security personnel have also been killed in the riots.

Opposition activists say the death toll is higher and includes hundreds of protesters. Al Jazeera cannot independently verify these figures. Details have been difficult to verify amid an internet blackout.

Trump, who bombed Iranian nuclear facilities in June and has previously threatened Tehran with further strikes if it does not come into greater alignment with US demands, had used the government’s harsh crackdown on protesters as a pretext for further military attacks against the longtime US foe.

A US strike on Iran would likely violate international law, and Trump has frequently threatened countries that defy his will with possible military strikes.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that some members of the Trump administration such as Vice President JD Vance are urging Trump to consider renewed diplomatic efforts with Tehran or other less severe alternatives to US strikes, citing unnamed US officials. The US president said on Sunday that Iran had “called” and wanted to “negotiate”.

“What you’re hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately,” Leavitt said.

“The president has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran,” she added.