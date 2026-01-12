One Battle After Another, Adolescence dominate Golden Globes

Timothee Chalamet picks up best actor award for his role in sport comedy-drama Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another and Adolescence have dominated this year’s Golden Globes, taking home four awards each.

A politically charged black comedy loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another won best comedy or musical on Sunday at the 83rd edition of the annual awards in Los Angeles.

The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, also won the honours for director, screenplay and female in a supporting role.

“You guys are being so generous with this affection for me and this film – and I’ll take it,” Anderson said in his acceptance speech.

Netflix hit Adolescence, which kickstarted a global conversation about online misogyny, won best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television, in addition to acting awards for three of its stars.

Timothee Chalamet, 30, nabbed his first Golden Globe, picking up the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for his role in the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme.

“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up: Always be grateful for what you have,” Chalamet said in his acceptance speech.

“It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter.”

Other big winners included Hamnet, a portrayal of the marriage of William and Agnes Shakespeare following the loss of their child, and Sinners, a vampire horror set in Jim Crow-era Mississippi.

Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet took home the award for best drama, while Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, was recognised for box office and cinematic achievement and best score.

“I just want to thank the audience for showing up. It means the world,” Coogler said. “This movie was made by hundreds of people.”