Greenland rejects US takeover under ‘any circumstance’

Self-governed Danish territory says that NATO is in charge of defence of the island and that it will not accept US takeover.

The government of Greenland has firmly rejected threats from United States President Donald Trump, stating that it will not accept a US takeover under “any circumstance”.

The self-governed Danish territory also underscored its NATO membership in a statement on Monday, saying that the territory’s defence falls to the transatlantic alliance.

“The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance,” said the island’s coalition government.

“As part of the Danish commonwealth, Greenland is a member of NATO, and the defence of Greenland must therefore be through NATO,” it added.

Trump has continued to insist that he will seize Greenland, threatening that the territory will be brought under US control “one way or another”. Those threats have sparked outrage from European allies who have warned that any takeover of Greenland would have serious repercussions for ties between the US and Europe.

Last week, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom issued a statement expressing support for Copenhagen and Greenland amid US threats.

Trump has said that if the US does not control Greenland, where it already has a military base, it will be subject to greater influence from countries such as Russia and China.

European leaders have expressed hope that greater security cooperation in the Arctic may help placate Trump. The US president has continued to insist that the US must “own” Greenland despite offers of further steps to address US concerns.

Trump has wielded US military power around the world with few concerns for international law, striking Venezuela and abducting its President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month and making further threats against countries such as Iran, Colombia, and Mexico.

“All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security,” NATO chief Mark Rutte said during a press conference in Croatia on Monday. “With sea lanes opening up, there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the US should not use China as a “pretext” for pursuing its own interests.

“The rights and freedoms of all countries to conduct activities in the Arctic in accordance with the law should be fully respected,” spokesperson Mao Ning said during a briefing, without explicitly mentioning Greenland. “The US should not pursue its own interests by using other countries as a pretext.”