Ukrainian drone attack kills one in Russia’s Voronezh, local officials say

Three people also wounded in attack, according to regional governor, as Ukraine reports a number of injuries in Russian attacks.

A Ukrainian drone attack has killed one person and wounded three in the Russian city of Voronezh, according to local officials.

Governor Alexander Gusev said in a social media post on Sunday that a young woman died overnight in a hospital intensive care unit after debris from a drone fell on a house during the attack.

Three other people were wounded overnight and more than 10 apartment buildings, private houses and a high school were damaged, he said, adding that air defences shot down 17 drones over Voronezh, a city of more than one million people.

“Our city ‍was subjected ⁠to one of the heaviest drone attacks since the start of the special military operation,” Gusev said on Telegram, using Moscow’s term for its nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about what happened in Voronezh, but it says it strikes targets inside Russia ‌to ‌disrupt the Kremlin’s war effort and respond to repeated missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, including energy facilities.

The attack came after Russia fired a hypersonic missile on Friday at a site in Ukraine near NATO member Poland, a strike Kyiv’s European allies portrayed as an effort ‍to deter them from continuing support for Ukraine.

The launch of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile followed reports of major progress in talks between Ukraine and its allies on how to defend the country from further aggression by Moscow if a US-led peace deal is struck.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday in his nightly address that Ukrainian negotiators “continue to communicate with the American side”.

Chief negotiator Rustem Umerov was in contact with US partners on Saturday, he said.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russia targeted Ukraine with 154 drones overnight into Sunday and 125 were shot down.

Advertisement

In northwestern Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region, Governor Vitalii Bunechko said overnight strikes targeted critical infrastructure facilities, resulting in the hospitalisation of two workers who sustained moderate injuries.

Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said four people were wounded in strikes on the village of Movchany, just south of the country’s second largest city, Kharkiv, which is about 30km (18.6 miles) from the Russian border.

“There was destruction and damage to the residential buildings as well as a fire on an area of ​​150sq metres [1,614sq ft],” it added.