Yemen’s separatist STC refuses to withdraw from provinces near Saudi Arabia

STC to maintain presence, but agrees to deployment of Riyadh-backed National Shield government forces in the areas.

Tensions in Yemen continue to simmer as Rashad al-Alimi, the head of the internationally recognised Presidential Leadership Council, has warned against unilateral military moves by southern separatists.

Al-Alimi cautioned that further advances by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) separatists in Hadramout and al-Mahra provinces would have serious consequences.

His warning followed a surprise offensive in December that saw STC forces seize control of the resource-rich provinces. Riyadh has accused the United Arab Emirates of egging the STC on and warned that the presence of the STC in Yemeni provinces that border Saudi Arabia poses a threat to its security. The UAE has rejected those allegations and has said it supports Saudi Arabia’s security.

Meanwhile, the STC has rejected al-Alimi’s authority, insisting its fighters will remain in place in the provinces that Saudi Arabia and the official Yemeni government want them out of.

On Wednesday evening, the group announced a new agreement to deploy additional separatist forces to areas it has taken in Hadramout, further entrenching its presence. Neither the Yemeni government nor Saudi Arabia has issued an official response to this announcement.

Mohammed al-Naqeeb, an STC spokesperson, said in a video posted on X that the group’s units would continue operating in the seized areas. He added, however, that they would be coordinated with the “Homeland Shield” forces affiliated with the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition.

Limited withdrawal

Hadramout’s governor, Salem al-Khanbashi, said the STC’s response to official demands for a withdrawal had been limited.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic, he urged the separatists to pull their forces out of Hadramout and return them to their original positions. He said he wanted to avoid bloodshed and warned that continued defiance risked plunging the province into violence.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition announced air strikes on weapons and military vehicles after they arrived at the port of Mukalla on two ships from Fujairah. Mukalla is under STC control.

Saudi Arabia said its national security was a “red line” and accused the UAE of sending the military equipment to the STC as its troops gain territory in Hadramout and al-Mahra.

Abu Dhabi rejected the accusation. The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the claims as “allegations” but later announced the end of the remaining missions of its “counterterrorism” teams in Yemen.

The STC, which seeks the secession of southern Yemen, launched its latest military moves in early December and has ignored repeated local and regional calls to withdraw.

The European Union warned on Wednesday that developments in Hadramout and al-Mahra risk spurring new instability across the Gulf. “The EU calls for de-escalation,” a spokesperson said, reaffirming support for Yemen’s unity and the Presidential Leadership Council.