Several killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort town: Police

The New Year’s Eve blast occurred in a bar called Le Constellation in the Swiss town of Crans Montana.

Several people have been killed and others injured after an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police have said.

“There has been an explosion of unknown origin,” Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told the news agency AFP.

“There are several injured, and several dead.”

He said the explosion took place at about 1:30am (00:30 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

“The intervention is still ongoing,” Lathion said.

