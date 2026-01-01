Several killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort town: Police
The New Year’s Eve blast occurred in a bar called Le Constellation in the Swiss town of Crans Montana.
Several people have been killed and others injured after an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police have said.
“There has been an explosion of unknown origin,” Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told the news agency AFP.
“There are several injured, and several dead.”
He said the explosion took place at about 1:30am (00:30 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.
Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.
“The intervention is still ongoing,” Lathion said.
More to follow…