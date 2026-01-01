All the big elections to look out for in 2026

From the February vote in Bangladesh to the November US midterms, here is a calendar of key election dates.

More than 40 countries, representing a combined population of 1.6 billion people, will hold national-level elections in 2026.

These contests, including general, presidential, and parliamentary elections, will shape the governance for nearly one-fifth of the global population. The outcomes will influence domestic policies, economic strategies, and global alliances.

Below is a month-by-month look at the key elections to watch, along with their political consequences.

January

Myanmar – General elections (January 11 – second phase), (January 25 – third phase)

– General elections (January 11 – second phase), (January 25 – third phase) Uganda – General elections (January 15)

– General elections (January 15) Portugal – Presidential elections (January 18)

February

Costa Rica – General elections (February 1)

– General elections (February 1) Thailand – General elections (February 8)

– General elections (February 8) Bangladesh – General elections (February 12)

Bangladesh will hold its first national vote since a student-led uprising ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule in 2024. Voters will also decide on the “July Charter”, a reform plan limiting executive power, strengthening the judiciary, and insulating law enforcement from political interference.

Laos – Parliamentary elections (February 22)

March

Nepal – General elections (March 5)

Nepal’s upcoming elections are shaped by the September 2025 Gen Z-led protests that toppled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli over corruption and economic frustration. Many of the protesters have been campaigning for voter registration, highlighting how Nepalese youth now have a real chance to turn their movement into political influence and help shape the country’s future.

Advertisement

Vietnam – Parliamentary elections (March 15)

– Parliamentary elections (March 15) Slovenia – Parliamentary elections (Expected on March 22)

– Parliamentary elections (Expected on March 22) Republic of the Congo – Presidential elections (March 22)

April

Benin – Presidential elections (April 12)

– Presidential elections (April 12) Hungary – Parliamentary elections (Expected on April 12)

Hungary’s 2026 election will shape both its domestic politics and international alliances. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Russia who has accused the EU of warmongering over the Russia-Ukraine war, faces his toughest challenge since his election in 2010 from rival Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party. The result will decide Hungary’s political balance and its stance between the EU and Russia, with wider implications for European stability and the war in Ukraine.

Peru – General elections (April 12)

– General elections (April 12) Libya – Presidential and parliamentary elections (Expected in April)

– Presidential and parliamentary elections (Expected in April) Djibouti – Presidential elections (Must be held by April)

– Presidential elections (Must be held by April) Cape Verde – Parliamentary (Expected in April)

May

Cyprus – Parliamentary elections (May 24)

– Parliamentary elections (May 24) Colombia – Presidential elections (May 31)

Colombians will vote for a new president as incumbent Gustavo Petro’s term will end and he cannot run for re-election. Ivan Cepeda of Petro’s Historic Pact faces centrist Sergio Fajardo and right-wing Abelardo de la Espriella. The election will determine whether Colombia can advance stalled FARC peace agreements, tackle corruption, manage rising violence, and navigate the regional challenges posed by neighbouring Venezuela, making it crucial for the country’s stability and its relationship with the United States.

Cameroon – Parliamentary elections (Must be held by May)

– Parliamentary elections (Must be held by May) Lebanon – Parliamentary elections (Expected in May)

Lebanon’s May election will represent the first major democratic test for the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun. Hezbollah’s role will be one of the major factors in Lebanon’s 2026 elections, as the vote will decide its political influence, impact the debate over disarmament, and shape the country’s sectarian balance amid economic turmoil.

June

Advertisement

Ethiopia – General elections (June 1)

– General elections (June 1) Armenia – Parliamentary elections (June 7)

– Parliamentary elections (June 7) Algeria – Parliamentary elections (Must be held by June)

July

Fiji – General elections (Expected between June 2026 to February 2027)

August

Zambia – General elections (August 13)

– General elections (August 13) Haiti – General elections (August 30)

September

Sweden – General elections (September 13)

– General elections (September 13) Sao Tome and Principe – Parliamentary elections (Must be held by September)

– Parliamentary elections (Must be held by September) Morocco – Parliamentary elections (Expected in September)

– Parliamentary elections (Expected in September) Russia – Parliamentary elections (Expected in September)

October

Latvia – Parliamentary elections (October 3)

– Parliamentary elections (October 3) Brazil – General elections (October 4)

In October, Brazilians will vote for president, Congress, and state governments amid economic uncertainty, rising violent crime, and tense relations with the United States. Incumbent President Lula is seeking re-election and will face challengers, including Flavio Bolsonaro, son of jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro. The results could reshape Brazil’s ties with the US, steer its domestic economic and security trajectory, and mark this as one of Latin America’s most consequential elections.

Israel – Parliamentary elections (Scheduled for October 27 but will likely happen earlier)

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, enters 2026 facing a historic battle for political survival. While the legal deadline for elections is October 27, Netanyahu could trigger a snap election as early as June. Netanyahu’s Likud party faces mounting pressure domestically over intelligence failures and its response to the October 7, 2023, attack and internationally over its genocidal war in Gaza.

Denmark – General elections (Must be held by October 31)

– General elections (Must be held by October 31) Bosnia and Herzegovina – General elections (Expected in October)

– General elections (Expected in October) The Bahamas – General elections (Must be held by October)

November

United States – Midterm elections (November 3)

All 435 House seats and 35 out of 100 Senate seats are up for grabs in the upcoming US midterms. These elections are pivotal, as they will determine control of Congress and have major implications for governance in the United States. The results will significantly influence the amount of power that Donald Trump can wield for the remainder of his term.

Bulgaria – Presidential and parliamentary elections (Expected in November)

Advertisement

December