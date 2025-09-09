BREAKING,
Nepal lifts social media ban after 19 killed in protests: Report

Nepal’s Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said the ban was ‘withdrawn’.

Demonstrators shout slogans as they stand on a barricade during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Published On 9 Sep 2025

Nepal has lifted a ban on social media platforms following mass protests and the killing of 19 people in clashes with security forces, a government minister said.

Cabinet spokesman and Minister of Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said early on Tuesday that the government had rolled back the social media ban imposed last week.

“We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now,” Gurung told the Reuters news agency.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in clashes with Nepalese security forces after thousands of young people took to the streets on Monday to protest against corruption and the government’s ban on social media platforms.

The government had blocked 26 social media sites, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

