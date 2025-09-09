At least 20 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at least 20 civilians were killed when a Russian glide bomb struck an eastern Ukrainian village, in the latest barrage from Moscow undermining any diplomatic momentum to end the war, now in its fourth year.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the attack was “a blatantly brutal Russian air strike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast. Directly targeting people. Ordinary civilians. At the moment when pensions were being paid out.”

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched in February 2022, but thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

“According to preliminary information, more than 20 people were killed. There are no words … Our condolences to all the families and loved ones of those who died. Such attacks by Russia must not go unanswered by the world,” he added.

“The Russians continue to destroy lives, but avoid new strong sanctions and new strong strikes. The world must not remain silent. The world must not remain inactive. A response from the United States is needed. A response from Europe is needed. A response from the G20 is needed. Strong action is needed to stop Russia from bringing death,” Zelenskyy said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has escalated attacks in Ukraine in the period following his summit with US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for a peace deal to end the war, threatening further sanctions on Russia if it does not comply.

On Sunday, Russia battered Ukraine with the largest air attack since the war began, killing at least four people across the country and setting dozens of buildings on fire in the capital, Kyiv, including the main seat of the government, according to officials.

Russian forces launched 810 drones and 13 missiles in the overnight attack on Sunday, Ukraine’s air force said, causing damage across the north, south and east of the country, including the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, as well as in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Kyiv has come under heavy attacks in the last month, with large numbers of civilians being killed.