The incumbent Labour Party-led leftist bloc retains power, but anti-immigration party also registers record surge in support.

Norway’s Labour Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has claimed victory in Monday’s legislative elections, which also saw a record surge in support for the anti-immigration populist Progress Party.

“We did it,” the 65-year-old leader exclaimed at an election night rally after Labour came out on top, with about 28 percent of votes, which enabled him to remain in power with the support of four other left-wing parties.

Projections by broadcasters NRK and TV2 after polls had closed showed Labour’s left-wing bloc and four smaller parties winning 89 seats, above the 85 needed for a majority.

More soon.