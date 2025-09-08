Turkiye’s opposition CHP supporters clash with police outside Istanbul HQ

Confrontation follows court ruling that party’s Istanbul provincial chairman be replaced over alleged irregularities.

Police have fired pepper spray and detained supporters of Turkiye’s main opposition party as crowds gathered outside the headquarters of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Istanbul to protest against a court order removing a senior party official.

Footage from the scene on Monday showed protesters clashing with police before riot units pushed into the crowd. Demonstrators were seen clutching their eyes after being sprayed while officers led others away.

The confrontation came after a court ruled last week that Ozgur Celik, the CHP’s Istanbul provincial chairman, be replaced by Gursel Tekin, a former deputy party leader.

CHP national leader Ozgur Ozel dismissed the ruling as “null and void”, saying Tekin had been expelled from the party. Celik also insisted he would not hand over the post.

Tekin entered the building on Monday after a lengthy standoff, telling reporters he was not working for the state and would focus on resolving the party’s legal disputes.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said prosecutors launched the case after complaints from a faction within the CHP, accusing the dismissed leadership of irregularities and corruption during the party’s 2023 congress.

“For opposition supporters, this is seen as a judicial coup against them while rival CHP members insist the ruling addresses corruption,” she said.

‘Political interference’

The order is the latest in a yearlong series of measures against the CHP that has seen hundreds of members detained.

In March, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, was arrested, triggering the largest street demonstrations in Turkiye in a decade.

Erdogan’s critics have accused him of trying to neutralise opposition momentum before elections.

The Turkish government has rejected accusations of political interference, insisting the judiciary acts independently.

Officials said the cases against CHP figures stem from corruption charges, which the party denied and argued are designed to weaken the opposition.

Koseoglu added that the court’s move has raised questions over the CHP’s future direction: “Some wonder if this will solidify the party’s base or lead to splits with speculation over whether current leaders might even resign or form a breakaway party.”

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya defended the court’s ruling, warning that ignoring the decision amounted to obstructing justice. “The state will do what is necessary against any illegal initiative,” he said.

Access to major social media platforms was restricted in Turkiye after the CHP urged supporters to gather at its Istanbul office.

Internet monitor NetBlocks confirmed the disruptions, noting that such blocks have often been imposed during moments of political tension in Turkiye. Authorities later banned protests across much of Istanbul.