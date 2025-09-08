Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,292
Here are the key events on day 1,292 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 8 Sep 2025
Here is how things stand on Monday, September 8:
Fighting
- Russia launched its largest air attack of the war on Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least four people, including a one-year-old baby, and wounding 44 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
- The attack also set the main government building in central Kyiv on fire. It marked the first time that the building had been hit since the war began.
- “Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war,” Zelenskyy said in a post on social media, issuing a new appeal to allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defences.
- Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 810 drones and 13 missiles during the attack, which caused damage across the country, including the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, as well as in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
- Other Russian attacks killed three in the Zaporizhia region, two in Donetsk, a 66-year-old woman in Kharkiv, a 51-year-old woman in Sumy, and a 54-year-old man in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukrainian officials.
- In Russian-occupied Donetsk, the TASS news agency reported that a Ukrainian attack injured six civilians. The Russian state media outlet cited Denis Pushilin, the head of the Moscow-installed authorities in Donetsk.
- Ukrainian forces also attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region, inflicting “comprehensive fire damage”, the commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said on Telegram on Sunday.
- The Russian Ministry of Defence said that its forces shot down 210 Ukrainian drones and three aerial bombs in a 24-hour period.
- TASS also reported that Russia’s military has occupied the settlement of Khoroshe in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.
Sanctions and economic situation
Advertisement
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States and Europe could prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to enter peace talks with Ukraine by imposing more sanctions on Moscow, as well as “secondary tariffs” on the countries that buy Russian oil. “The Russian economy will be in full collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table,” Bessent said on NBC’s Meet the Press.
- US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia. He did not elaborate.
-
Later on Sunday, he said that individual European leaders would visit the US on Monday or Tuesday to discuss how to resolve the war. The US president said he would speak to Putin soon, too.
- A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project departed from a Chinese port, ship tracking data showed on Sunday. The Russian-flagged tanker, with a cargo of 150,000 cubic metres (about 40 million gallons) of LNG, was loaded up at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan in northern Siberia on July 19, LSEG data showed, and was the second from the sanctioned project to dock in China this year.
Politics and Diplomacy
-
The US envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, condemned the latest Russian air attack on Ukraine, saying it “was not a signal that Russia wants to diplomatically end this war”.
-
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said in a statement that he was appalled by Russia’s “latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine, which killed civilians and hit infrastructure”.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies