French government collapses after PM Bayrou ousted in confidence vote

The National Assembly votes to bring down government led by PM Francois Bayou over its plans to cut about $52bn to reduce the country’s debt.

France’s Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has lost a confidence vote in Parliament, hours after warning that the country was facing “life-threatening” debt, deepening a political crisis and handing President Emmanuel Macron the task of finding a fifth prime minister in less than two years.

Bayrou, who has been in office for nine months, will tender his resignation on Tuesday, his office said. Macron’s office said a new appointment will be made “in the coming days”.

The National Assembly voted on Monday to bring down the Bayrou-led government over its plans to cut about 44 billion euros ($52bn) to reduce the country’s debt. Bayrou had staked his leadership on securing parliamentary approval for a budget plan that aimed to slash a deficit almost double the EU’s three percent ceiling and a debt load worth 114 percent of GDP.

Bayrou is the sixth prime minister under President Macron since the head of state was first elected in 2017. Bayrou’s ousting would leave the French leader with a new domestic headache at a time when he is leading diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine war.

Before the vote, Bayrou warned lawmakers: “You have the power to bring down the government, but you do not have the power to erase reality. Reality will remain relentless: expenses will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly.”

But parliament rejected his appeal, with 364 votes against him and only 194 in favour.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the hard-left France Unbowed, posted on X: “Macron is now on the front line facing the people. He too must go.” The left bloc holds a majority in the 577-seat parliament but not enough to form a government on its own.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen also called for a snap election: “This moment marks the end of the agony of a phantom government.”

The next government’s immediate task will be to push through a budget in an increasingly fractured parliament, the same challenge that ultimately sank Bayrou.

Macron, already facing growing calls to resign, has ruled out dissolving parliament and is instead bracing for yet another political battle.