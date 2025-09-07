Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,291
Here are the key events on day 1,291 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is how things stand on Sunday, September 7:
Fighting
- Explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, late on Saturday, as Russian forces launched another large-scale drone attack on the country, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing officials.
- A Russian strike in the town of Putyvl in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region killed one person and wounded several others, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. A nine-year-old child was among those injured.
- A separate Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia in the southeast also wounded at least 15 people, four of whom were hospitalised, said Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration in the region, which is partially occupied by Russia.
- Authorities in Ukraine’s Chernihiv said a Russian drone dropped leaflets in the form of 100 Hryvnia bills, offering residents real money in exchange for coordinates to help Russia target Ukrainian forces.
- Ukrainian drones hit the roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant training centre, causing no major damage and no increase in radiation levels, the Russian-installed administration of the Russia-held plant in Ukraine said. The strike occurred about 300 metres (984 ft) from a reactor unit, the statement added.
Weapons
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that nearly 60 percent of weapons used by Ukraine’s military were domestically produced, already exceeding a target he set two months ago. Ukraine has been focusing on drone production and providing air defences to counter Russia’s intensive drone and missile attacks.
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his country’s aerospace industry to continue developing booster rocket engines for space launch vehicles and build on Russia’s space technology. He said late on Friday that the development of the PD-26 aircraft engine would allow for the advancement of military transport and passenger planes.
Politics and diplomacy
- Remains of Poles killed by Ukrainian nationalist fighters during World War II were buried in western Ukraine, with officials from both countries attending the burial, a move to ease a rare strain in relations between the two close allies.
- A Georgian captain of a ship believed to belong to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet has denied intentionally dragging an anchor that damaged Baltic Sea cables in the Gulf of Finland in an alleged act of sabotage in December 2024. Captain Davit Vadacthkoria made the comments in a Finnish court, where he and two senior officers of the Cook Islands-registered oil tanker Eagle S stand accused of “aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications”.
Sanctions
-
Another tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project has docked in a Chinese port, ship-tracking data showed, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. It is the second vessel from the sanctioned project to dock in China since late August.
- Seizing Russian central bank assets immobilised in the 27-nation European Union over the Ukraine war risks inflicting major damage on Europe’s economy, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot said. The EU had frozen some 200 billion euros ($234.4bn) of Russian central bank assets after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the vast majority of which are held by the international deposit organisation Euroclear in Belgium.