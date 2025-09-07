Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,291

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that nearly 60 percent of weapons used by Ukraine’s military were domestically produced, already exceeding a target he set two months ago. Ukraine has been focusing on drone production and providing air defences to counter Russia’s intensive drone and missile attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his country’s aerospace industry to continue developing booster rocket engines for space launch vehicles and build on Russia’s space technology. He said late on Friday that the development of the PD-26 aircraft engine would allow for the advancement of military transport and passenger planes.