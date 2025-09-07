BREAKINGBREAKING,
Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba will resign weeks after election debacle: NHK
Published On 7 Sep 2025
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the broadcaster NHK is reporting.
The announcement on Sunday comes weeks after Ishiba denied reports he planned to resign over a historic defeat his LDP-led coalition suffered in a July election, losing its upper house majority, saying he wanted to make sure the tariff deal struck with the United States was appropriately implemented.
More to come…
Source: Al Jazeera