Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba will resign weeks after election debacle: NHK

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on July 23, 2025.[JIJI Press/AFP]
Published On 7 Sep 2025

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the broadcaster NHK is reporting.

The announcement on Sunday comes weeks after Ishiba denied reports he planned to resign over a historic defeat his LDP-led coalition suffered in a July election, losing its upper house majority, saying he wanted to make sure the tariff deal struck with the United States was appropriately implemented.

Source: Al Jazeera

