Mexico accepts return of man deported to South Sudan from US

South Sudan says Mexico provides assurances its national deported by the US in July would not face torture or other inhumane treatment.

South Sudan says it has repatriated to Mexico a man deported from the United States as part of US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday said Mexico had accepted the return of Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, one of eight men deported from the US to South Sudan on July 5 after a long-running legal battle.

The statement added that Munoz-Gutierrez had been repatriated after being transferred to the custody of Mexican Ambassador Alejandro Estivill Castro in a “smooth and orderly” process.

South Sudan thanked Mexico for its cooperation and said it had received assurances Munoz-Gutierrez would not be subjected to “torture, inhumane or degrading treatment, or undue prosecution upon his return”.

The statement said he had been treated with “full respect for his human dignity and fundamental rights” during his stay in the capital, Juba.

The repatriation was carried out “in full accordance with relevant international law, bilateral agreements, and established diplomatic protocols”, it added.

‘Felt kidnapped’

In comments to journalists in Juba, Munoz-Gutierrez said he “felt kidnapped” when the US sent him to South Sudan.

“I was not planning to come to South Sudan, but while I was here, they treated me well,” he said. “I finished my time in the United States, and they were supposed to return me to Mexico. Instead, they wrongfully sent me to South Sudan.”

The US Department of Homeland Security has said Munoz-Gutierrez had a conviction for second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

South Sudan is discussing with other countries the repatriation of the six deportees still in its custody, said Apuk Ayuel Mayen, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry.

It is not clear if the deportees have access to legal representation. Only one of eight was from South Sudan.

Rights groups have argued that the Trump administration’s increasing practice of deporting migrants to third countries violates international law and the basic rights of migrants.

The deportations have faced opposition by courts in the US although the Supreme Court in June allowed the government to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands.

Other African nations receiving deportees from the US include Uganda, Eswatini and Rwanda. Eswatini received five men with criminal backgrounds in July.

Rwanda announced the arrival of a group of seven deportees in mid-August.