Aftershocks add to injuries from powerful quake in Afghanistan

The aftershocks add to difficulties facing rescue crews after more than 2,200 people were killed in magnitude 6.0 earthquake over the weekend.

A series of strong aftershocks from a deadly earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan over the weekend has injured at least 10 more people and triggered fears of further deaths and destruction.

More than 2,200 people were killed by the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan just before midnight on Sunday, making it the deadliest quake to hit the country in decades.

The latest of five shallow aftershocks, the strongest measuring magnitude 5.6, was recorded by the US Geological Survey on Friday morning. The aftershocks have rattled Kabul and the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Afghanistan’s national disaster authority spokesman Mohammad Hammad told the AFP news agency that 10 people were injured across eight provinces, including Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman – the hardest hit over the weekend – that were jolted by the aftershocks.

The latest injuries add to more than 3,700 from the initial quake. A Taliban spokesperson said on Thursday that the death toll had risen to 2,205.

Details of the damage are still being collected after continuous aftershocks in Nangarhar, whose capital, Jalalabad, sits about 150km (95 miles) from Kabul.

With houses in the region built mostly of dry masonry, stone and timber, some families have preferred to stay in the open to guard against aftershocks, rather than return home.

Residents of the Nurgal district of Kunar left their homes to live in tents on surrounding higher lands near a river, or in the open, for fear of more tremors.

In Nuristan province, north of Kunar, resident Enamullah Safi said he and others ran out of their homes when the aftershocks hit overnight.

“Everyone was afraid. We are still afraid and have not returned to our homes,” the 25-year-old cook told AFP, saying he huddled under a blanket with several other people to keep warm in the cold, mountain night.

Some houses were damaged or destroyed, he said, adding that they have received little assistance, as aid is concentrated in the worst-hit zones.

Fallen rocks and earth have blocked access to some badly affected villages, holding up rescue and relief efforts, according to aid organisations.

Landslides and debris on key roads have hampered relief work, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, as it called for more funds to provide healthcare and disease surveillance.

“A funding gap of at least $4 million threatens to delay critical activities, underscoring the urgent need for international support,” it declared in a statement.

The UN health agency also warned of the risk of disease stemming from overcrowded shelters, unsafe water and inappropriate waste management, while an influx of Afghans recently deported from Pakistan strains the fragile healthcare system.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government made an urgent appeal for international aid soon after Sunday’s disaster.

But relief has been scant in a country largely ignored by the world since the Taliban takeover in 2021, and which is struggling to accommodate millions of nationals expelled from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan, as well as drought victims in the north.

The United Nations refugee chief has urged Pakistan to pause the expulsions in the wake of the quake.

However, the government in Islamabad rejected that call on Friday.

“Any people with no documentation should leave. This is what Pakistan is doing and what any other country will be doing, including in Europe and other countries… it is our territory, we decide who stays in,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a press briefing.