Flood threat rises as rain lashes India and Pakistan

New spell of monsoon rains expected to persist for another 24-48 hours.

Heavy rains have pushed the threat of major flooding in Pakistan and northern India higher.

More than half a million people have been forced to flee in the past 24 hours as the flood threat in Pakistan‘s eastern Punjab province rises, officials said on Thursday.

The evacuations brought the total number of people displaced by the threat since last month to 1.8 million, said Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed. He noted that mass evacuations were still continuing in the flood-hit Muzaffargarh district and other areas.

The action came as India sent out its third flood alert this week following heavy monsoon rains and water releases from dams to low-lying border regions.

India’s National Disaster Management Authority said the new spell of monsoon rains is expected to persist for another 24 to 48 hours, adding that floodwaters are likely to surge into the Indus river, posing a threat to areas in southern Sindh province.

Muzaffargarh is among the worst-hit areas in Punjab, where floods have inundated 3,900 villages since the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers burst their banks two weeks ago, Javed said.

The flooding has become substantially worse since Wednesday, said Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder, reporting from Multan in Punjab.

“Yesterday we were at the same location and there was just a couple of feet of water,” said Hyder. “But now the villagers are telling us that” same area is now under 20 feet of water.

In Muzaffargarh, Narowal and Kasur, the government has erected tents to host displaced families.

People who fled their homes in Muzaffargarh described rushing to safety after urgent flood warnings.

Ghulam Abbas, 54, who fled his village with his family, said mosque loudspeakers announced a massive flood surge was on its way, urging everyone to leave as soon as possible.

“Those who thought the waters wouldn’t reach them are now being rescued by boat,” Abbas said, adding that his home was submerged overnight.

Zainab Akhtar, 33, who is currently living in a government-donated tent with her family, said she has received some food from charities and the government, but added that many survivors were relying on help from relatives.

‘Worst flooding in Punjab’s history’

In Kasur, people said they received some help from the government, and charities arranged food for them.

Irfan Ali Kathia, director general of the provincial Disaster Management Authority, said thousands of rescuers are taking part in the relief and rescue operations, while the military has been deployed to transport people and animals from flooded villages.

“Supplies are on the way for the displaced people, and one of the largest rescue and relief operations is still ongoing,” Kathia said.

He added that authorities made some breaches along the embankment of the Chenab river overnight on Wednesday to protect Muzaffargarh city.

“Our priority is to save lives as this is the worst flooding in Punjab’s history,” Kathia said.

“Overall, 3.8 million people have been affected by the flooding in Punjab,” Javed said in a statement. He said they include those who suffered damage after their villages were flooded.

This is a critical situation, said Hyder. “The next few hours … are indeed really important, because the city of Multan and Muzaffargarh are under direct threat.”

“The warning is very clear, this flood is not going anywhere and it’s claiming more and more land, farms and villages by the hour,” said Hyder.

The floods are the worst since 2022, when climate-induced flooding killed nearly 1,700 people in Pakistan.