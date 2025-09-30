DEVELOPING STORY,
News|Conflict

Suicide blast near paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan’s Quetta kills 10

More than 30 people injured in a huge explosion outside a security installation in the capital of southwestern province of Balochistan.


Rescue workers and security officials examine damaged vehicles at the site of a powerful car bombing, in Quetta, Pakistan, September 30, 2025 [Arshad Butt/AP Photo]

By Abid Hussain

Published On 30 Sep 2025

Islamabad, Pakistan – A powerful car bomb blast outside the headquarters of Pakistan’s paramilitary Frontier Corps in the southwestern city of Quetta has killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 30 others, authorities said.

The explosion, swiftly followed by heavy gunfire, tore through the vicinity of Zarghoon Road in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province, on Tuesday.

“Two law enforcement personnel were killed while the rest of the dead were civilians,” Bakht Muhammad Kakar, the provincial health minister, told Al Jazeera.


Rescue workers carry a victim’s body to hospital after the car bombing in Quetta [Arshad Butt/AP Photo]

A security camera video posted on social media showed a vehicle turning towards the regional headquarters of the Frontier Corps and exploding within seconds.

Local authorities said the attack was a suicide bombing and multiple attackers were killed.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari issued a strong condemnation over the attack, saying, “The misguided extremists were acting on India’s agenda.” He did not give details.

India has not yet responded to the allegation. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Additional reporting by Saadullah Akhter in Quetta.

