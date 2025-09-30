DR Congo’s ex-President Joseph Kabila sentenced to death in absentia

Head of military tribunal says Kabila convicted of several crimes, including treason, murder and torture.

A military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death in absentia.

Lieutenant General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, who presided over the military tribunal, said on Tuesday that Kabila was convicted of various crimes, including treason, crimes against humanity, murder, sexual assault, torture and insurrection.

“In applying Article 7 of the Military Penal Code, it imposes a single sentence, namely the most severe one, which is the death penalty,” Katalayi said while delivering the verdict.

Kabila, who served as president from 2001 to 2019, had left the DRC in 2023 but recently visited Goma in the east of the country, an area controlled by the M23 rebel group.

The former president went on trial in absentia in July for his alleged support for the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who seized large swaths of territory in the eastern DRC this year.

Rwanda has denied providing military backing to the M23 but United Nations experts say its army played a “critical” role in the group’s offensive.

There was no immediate information about Kabila’s whereabouts after the military court’s verdict on Tuesday.

The ex-president did not attend the trial and was not represented by legal counsel. Neither he nor his representatives were immediately available for requests for comment from the Reuters news agency.

Kabila had previously denounced the case against him, calling the courts “an instrument of oppression”.

Observers say the death sentence aims to remove the possibility that Kabila could unite the opposition within the country, despite his exact whereabouts being unknown.

In May, the DRC Senate voted to repeal his immunity from prosecution, a move Kabila denounced at the time as dictatorial.

The DRC also lifted a moratorium on the death penalty last year but no judicial executions have been carried out since.

Military prosecutor General Lucien Rene Likulia had demanded the death penalty for Kabila.

Likulia accused the ex-leader of plotting to overthrow President Felix Tshisekedi while the other charges against him, including homicide, torture and rape, were linked to M23.