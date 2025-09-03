UNIFIL says Israeli drones drop grenades close to peacekeepers in Lebanon

‘This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets’ since November ceasefire, UNIFIL says.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks, which were hindering access to a UN position, on Tuesday morning near the southern Lebanese border with Israel.

“This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November,” the UNIFIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

“One grenade impacted within 20 metres and three within approximately 100 metres of UN personnel and vehicles.”

Israel has been violating the November 2024 ceasefire it reached with Hezbollah, carrying out near-daily attacks on Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah sites and members, but also killing large numbers of civilians, displacing communities and destroying infrastructure and residential buildings.

UNIFIL says the Israeli army was informed in advance of its road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin.

“Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” UNIFIL said, referring to the resolution adopted at the end of the 2006 war to stop hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Established in 1978, UNIFIL patrols Lebanon’s southern border with Israel.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council unanimously extended the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon until the end of 2026, after which a yearlong orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal will commence.

The winding down of UNIFIL has been pushed heavily by Israel and the United States, who accuse the group of providing political cover for Hezbollah since the 2006 war and failing to work to disarm Hezbollah, despite that not being the UN body’s stated mission.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to occupy at least five points on Lebanese territory, following its invasion of south Lebanon last October. The ceasefire agreement reached in November stipulated that Israeli troops should withdraw from south Lebanon, but that has not yet happened.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected growing pressure to disarm the group, warning that Lebanon’s sovereignty could only be achieved by ending Israeli “aggression”.

Qassem said last month the Lebanese government must first ensure Israel complies with a November 2024 ceasefire agreement before talks on a national defence strategy can take place.

“The resistance will remain as a strong barrier preventing Israel from achieving its goals, and Israel will not be able to remain in Lebanon or achieve its expansionist project through Lebanon,” the Hezbollah chief said.

He dismissed Lebanese government and foreign proposals to integrate Hezbollah’s arsenal into a national defence strategy, insisting that Israel must first withdraw from Lebanese territory, release prisoners, and halt attacks.