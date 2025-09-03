Crash of the historic Elevador da Gloria funicular is one of Lisbon’s deadliest transport accidents in years.

At least 15 people have been killed and 18 injured when Lisbon’s Elevador da Gloria funicular derailed and crashed, emergency services in Portugal say.

Officials have not released the victims’ identities or nationalities but said some of those killed were foreign nationals. “It’s a tragic day for our city. … Lisbon is in mourning. It is a tragic, tragic incident,” Mayor Carlos Moedas told reporters at the scene on Wednesday evening.

Footage from the crash site showed the yellow tram-like carriage lying mangled against a building as firefighters pulled passengers from the wreckage. Emergency crews worked into the night to clear debris from the steep hillside railway, a popular attraction in Portugal’s capital.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed condolences, calling the incident “a tragedy” and urging authorities to swiftly determine the cause.

Lisbon’s Firefighters Regiment said a loose cable caused the funicular to lose control and slam into a building. The accident occurred just after 6pm (17:00 GMT) during rush hour, according to local media.

The Elevador da Gloria, which first opened in 1885, links the Baixa district with the Bairro Alto neighbourhood, offering sweeping views of the city. Operated by Lisbon’s public transport company Carris, it is one of three historic funicular lines and serves both residents and tourists.

Images circulating online showed one car flipped beside the rails and surrounded by debris while passengers scrambled to safety. Video footage aired by CNN Portugal captured another car jolting violently on the track with panicked passengers leaping from windows.

The funicular operates on a counterweight system with two cars connected by a cable and powered by electric motors. While the lower car appeared largely intact, the upper carriage sustained significant damage.

Lisbon has seen a surge in tourism in recent years, and summer draws large numbers of visitors to its narrow streets and historic districts. The Elevador da Gloria is among the city’s best known attractions, and Wednesday’s crash is one of Portugal’s deadliest transport accidents in recent memory.