Amiri is the fifth US citizen held by the Taliban government in Afghanistan to be freed this year.

An American citizen who had been detained in Afghanistan since December has been released through Qatari mediation.

The release of Amir Amiri, who was on his way back to the United States on Sunday, is the fifth US citizen to be freed by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who returned to power in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US-led forces from the country after 20 years of occupation and war.

Negotiations lasted several months after Qatari officials secured an initial meeting between Amiri and the US special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, sources with knowledge of the matter told Al Jazeera. The breakthrough that secured his release was reached this weekend, they said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Amiri’s release, saying it marked the US government’s determination to protect American nationals from wrongful detention abroad.

“While this marks an important step forward, additional Americans remain unjustly detained in Afghanistan,” he said. “President [Donald] Trump will not rest until all our captive citizens are back home.”

Rubio did not provide details as to why or where Amiri was detained.

The other four American citizens released this year are Ryan Corbett, William McKenty, George Glezmann and Faye Hall.

Qatar, a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also helped in the release of a British couple on September 19. They were imprisoned for months.

Qatar has been assisting the Trump administration in mediating the release of captives since Taliban forces seized Kabul on August 15, 2021, after the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile.

Advertisement

While no country in the world formally recognises the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Doha has maintained diplomatic channels with the Taliban to facilitate dialogue and provide an avenue for sensitive negotiations.

Qatar’s foreign minister said Amiri was on his way to Doha and would then continue his journey to the US.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, said in a statement on X that his release “serves as a significant step toward encouraging direct dialogue and enhancing communication channels between parties.”

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the step taken by his government was positive and thanked Qatar for its effective role in facilitating the release.