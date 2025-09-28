Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,313
Here are the key events on day 1,313 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 28 Sep 2025
Here is how things stand on Monday, September 29:
Fighting
- Russian forces killed four people, including a 12-year-old girl, and injured 13 in an attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Sunday night, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote in a post on Telegram. Those killed also included staff and patients at a cardiology centre, Tkachenko added.
- Polish news outlet RMF24, citing Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Pawel Wronski, reported that Poland’s embassy in Kyiv was also damaged in the attack.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X that Russian bombardment also targeted the regions of Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Odesa, wounding at least 40 people across the country.
- The Russian assault led to military responses in neighbouring Poland, where fighter jets were deployed early on Sunday as Russia struck targets in western Ukraine, according to the Polish army.
- Russia fired a total of 595 exploding drones and decoys, and 48 missiles, of which Ukrainian forces shot down or jammed 566 drones and 45 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed that forces targeted the “military-industrial complex of Ukraine” with a “massive strike”, using “high-precision long-range air, sea-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles [drones]”.
- A civilian died in hospital after he was injured in a drone attack on the village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya, in Russia’s Belgorod region, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
- Russian forces shot down 230 Ukrainian drones, six guided aerial bombs and six rockets in a 24-hour period, TASS reported, citing Russia’s Defence Ministry.
Regional security
- Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that “intelligence now indicates that the Russians are using tankers to launch and operate drones against European countries,” calling for Russian tankers, or at least their shadow fleet, to be banned from the Baltic Sea.
- Denmark’s military said on Sunday that the country was banning civilian drone flights, after drones were observed at several military facilities overnight, days after drone sightings caused the temporary closures of several Danish airports.
Politics and diplomacy
- Moldova’s governing pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) was in the lead over the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, with 90 percent of votes counted in Sunday’s parliamentary election, the country’s electoral commission said.
- Pavel Durov, the Russian founder of the Telegram messaging app, accused French intelligence on Sunday of having asked him through an intermediary to censor some Moldovan voices in return for help with his court case in France.
- In a post in English on X, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs noted that Durov had made similar accusations about France trying to manipulate politics in Romania earlier this year, around the time of elections there. “After Romania, Moldova. @durov likes making accusations while elections are ongoing,” the ministry wrote.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state television that Zelenskyy’s recent threats – in which the Ukrainian president said that Kremlin officials should know “where the bomb shelters are” – were about “trying to demonstrate to the Europeans, who now act as the breadwinners, that he is such a brave soldier”, as Ukraine’s position at the front was “inexorably deteriorating”.