New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he won’t seek re-election

Adams drops out, leaving the race between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaks with journalist as he attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his Queens campaign office in Queens, New York City, U.S., August 14, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Adams had been struggling to raise money for his campaign [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Published On 28 Sep 2025

New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is dropping his re-election bid, leaving the race likely between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said in a post on X on Sunday.

According to public opinion polls, Adams had been running far behind Mamdani and Cuomo, who is running as an independent. They indicate Mamdani has a sizeable lead before the November 4 election in the most populous city in the United States.

Adams had been struggling to raise money.

