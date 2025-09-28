New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he won’t seek re-election

Adams drops out, leaving the race between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is dropping his re-election bid, leaving the race likely between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said in a post on X on Sunday.

According to public opinion polls, Adams had been running far behind Mamdani and Cuomo, who is running as an independent. They indicate Mamdani has a sizeable lead before the November 4 election in the most populous city in the United States.

Adams had been struggling to raise money.